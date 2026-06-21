RPP questions govt’s performance after 100 days in office

KATHMANDU, June 21: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has raised concerns over governance, transparency, accountability, foreign policy, and economic management during a review of nearly 100 days of the government led by the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

A meeting of the party’s central working committee, chaired by RPP chair Rajendra Lingden and held in Kathmandu on Friday and Saturday, expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s performance and issued a series of conclusions.

The RPP said that although the government came to power with a strong public mandate and expectations of good governance and transformation, early signs suggest a lack of transparency and accountability.

While the government has spoken about controlling corruption, reforming administration and boosting economic activity, the party said actual performance has been weak.

“Inspired by a youth driven movement, the government appears to be ignoring core demands such as accountability, transparency and good governance and instead running the state in a manner similar to previous administrations,” the statement read.

The RPP also accused Prime Minister Balen Shah of not being sufficiently accountable to parliament. It alleged that organized influence over social media algorithms is being used to label critics as anti state, calling it a divisive narrative.

On foreign policy, the party said inconsistencies in diplomatic practice and a lack of clear direction risk weakening relations with neighboring countries.

The RPP strongly objected to a recent statement by the Prime Minister in parliament claiming that Nepal has also encroached on Indian territory. The party demanded an immediate correction, calling the issue highly sensitive.

The party further alleged that instead of appointing qualified experts, the government has been giving positions to close associates and party supporters. It claimed that advisers and personal secretaries to ministers are performing unauthorized executive roles and attempting to pressure constitutional bodies and the bureaucracy.

The meeting also demanded withdrawal of taxes imposed on basic sectors such as education, health and electricity in the upcoming fiscal year 2083/84 budget.

It called for effective market monitoring to control rising prices of daily essentials and construction materials.

The RPP criticized the demolition of landless settlements along riverbanks in Kathmandu Valley without proper resettlement and demanded immediate rehabilitation of displaced families.

It also alleged that entrepreneurs are being harassed without sufficient grounds for investigation, warning that such actions are discouraging private investment. The party said the private sector should be protected through lawful and fear free regulation.

The meeting urged the government to address problems in the tea sector, ensure adequate fertilizer supply during the rice planting season, and improve distribution systems.

Overall, the RPP concluded that the government has fallen short of expectations in governance, foreign relations, economic policy, treatment of the private sector and public welfare during its first 100 days.

People’s News Monitoring Service