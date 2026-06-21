Annapurna Base Camp thrives as tourist hotspot

MYAGDI, June 21: Once a little-known destination, the Annapurna Base Camp has now turned into a bustling tourist hub after years of identification, infrastructure development and promotion.

Located in Ward 4 of Annapurna Rural Municipality in Myagdi, the base camp of the 8,091-metre Annapurna Himal has seen a sharp rise in visitors after trekking routes, basic facilities and promotional efforts were put in place.

Annapurna Rural Municipality Chair Bharat Kumar Pun said visitor numbers have exceeded expectations. “Once the geography of Annapurna and its base camp was confirmed to lie in Myagdi and trekking routes were developed, tourists began arriving in larger numbers than the infrastructure can handle,” he said. “Because it offers a short and easy trek, it has become a favourite among domestic tourists.”

Until 2010, the base camp was largely unrecognised in Myagdi and was believed to lie only in Kaski. The situation changed after Maurice Herzog, the first climber of Annapurna, visited Narchyang in 2012 and shared details of the original route and base camp. This led a local team, led by former principal Tej Gurung of Prabha Secondary School, to trace and study the trail.

The route was later mapped and named the “Maurice Herzog Trail” by the rural municipality in 2020. “Using Herzog’s information, we crossed 68 wooden bridges along the Nilgiri and Annapurna rivers and reached the base camp in seven days,” Gurung said. “In the past 11 years, we developed basic infrastructure, and the trail, opened three years ago, has become a ‘virgin’ trekking destination.”

At an altitude of 4,190 metres, the base camp has become popular due to its short and accessible trekking route. Michael Pun, a hotel operator in Bhusket, said temporary lodges with a capacity of 50 people now host over 200 visitors daily during peak seasons.

Since the area lies within the Annapurna Conservation Area Project, permanent structures require official approval. “We only have permission for small temporary shelters, but demand far exceeds capacity, so we accommodate guests in tents,” he said.

Until three years ago, only climbers reached the base camp by helicopter during the spring. Now, a 20 km road from Narchyang to Humkhola and a 22 km basic trekking trail have made access easier.

Trekkers pass along the Misty River valley, waterfalls, Himalayan scenery, rare plants and wildlife. The journey takes two days up and one day back. The base camp lies above the Panchakunda Lake, a glacial lake at 4,050 metres fed by Annapurna’s melting snow.

Visitors can view both the lake and the Annapurna range together, a key attraction. The site also features statues of climbers Maurice Herzog, Louis Lachenal and Sonam Wangchuk Sherpa, along with a museum listing 536 Annapurna summiteers.

However, challenges remain, including weak communication, limited health services, waste management issues, and the need to upgrade trails and suspension bridges.

People’s News Monitoring Service