International Yoga Day being marked today

Kathmandu, June 21: International Yoga Day is being observed across Nepal today with various programs under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

Celebrated every year on June 21, International Yoga Day is marked through awareness campaigns and public events around the world. The observance began on June 21, 2015, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea during the 69th session of the UN General Assembly, arguing that yoga is essential for people of all ages and should be recognised globally.

The proposal received its first support from Nepal’s then-prime minister Sushil Koirala. It was later backed by permanent UN member states and the European Union. Yoga Day set a record by securing support from 177 countries within 90 days, one of the fastest endorsements for any UN observance. It has been celebrated worldwide on June 21 since 2016.

Nepal, however, had begun observing Yoga Day much earlier. Since 1980, it has been observed on Magh 1, the day that marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the sun’s northward movement. Nepal Sanskrit University offers a six-month course in yoga and naturopathy, while Tribhuvan University has introduced yoga studies under its Central Department of Sanskrit.

The movement to promote yoga in Nepal gained momentum through the efforts of Dr. Hari Prasad Pokharel and organisations working in the field since 1980. Although yoga was developed and refined by sages in the Himalayan region during the Vedic era, it gradually became neglected in Nepal. Campaigners began observing the day to revive awareness of the ancient practice.

Traditionally, yoga, meditation and Ayurveda were regarded as pathways to mental peace, stability and good health. Interest in yoga among Nepalis grew again as its popularity expanded in Europe and North America as a tool for health and wellness.

Following the international recognition of June 21 as Yoga Day, campaigners proposed Magh 1 as Nepal’s National Yoga Day. Acting on a proposal by then Peace Minister Narahari Acharya, the government officially declared Magh 1 as National Yoga Day in 2015.

A special programme marking International Yoga Day is being held today at 7:00 am at the National Sports Council premises. Organisers expect a large turnout of yoga practitioners and supporters. The event will include yoga demonstrations and discussions on the importance of yoga, with participants emphasising the need to promote yoga as a way of life.