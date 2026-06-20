Bhotojatra festival held in Lalitpur

Kathmandu, June 20: The Bhoto Jatra festival was celebrated at Jawalakhel in Lalitpur today, marking the final day of the chariot procession of Rato Machhindranath, who is revered as the god of rain and prosperity.

The festival was observed by displaying the sacred bhoto (a jeweled vest) in the presence of President Ram Chandra Paudel on the fourth day after the chariot of Machhindranath had been brought to Jawalakhel.

Along with President Paudel, Prime Minister Balen Shah and other high-ranking dignitaries attended the event to witness the bhoto.

A large crowd of devotees and visitors gathered at Jawalakhel to view the bhoto, which is adorned with precious gems, while representatives of the Guthi Sansthan formally displayed it to the public.

On the occasion, the Kumari of Lalitpur offered tika and prasad to President Paudel and other distinguished guests.

With the display of the bhoto, the Valley’s longest-running festival, the chariot procession of Rato Machhindranath, officially concluded.

The idol of Machhindranath was then taken down from the chariot, placed on a palanquin, and carried back to Bungamati accompanied by traditional musical processions.

According to popular belief, the tradition of displaying the bhoto began after a dispute arose between a Jyapu healer from Bhaktapur and a ghost wearing a vest made of precious jewels, with both claiming ownership of it. To resolve the dispute, it was decided that the bhoto would be publicly displayed so that anyone claiming rightful ownership could present evidence before the public. The belief holds that until the true owner comes forward to claim it, the bhoto will remain in the possession of Machhindranath.

People’s News Monitoring Service.