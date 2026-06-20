Home Ministry launches ‘Hello Home Call Center’

Kathmandu, June 20: The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched the “Hello Home Call Center” to collect public complaints, grievances and suggestions related to its areas of responsibility.

The ministry said the service has been introduced under its Grievance Management Section to improve efficiency, transparency and responsiveness in public service delivery.

According to Joint Secretary and ministry spokesperson Anand Kafle, citizens can directly register complaints and provide feedback concerning home administration, security agencies and agencies operating under the ministry.

The ministry said public concerns received through the call center will be addressed on a priority basis.

Citizens can contact the ministry through:

Toll-Free Number: 1112

Email: gunaso@moha.gov.np

Mobile: 9851360603

People’s News Monitoring Service