 Gopal Bhatt appointed SEBON chairman

Kathmandu, June 20: The government has appointed Dr. Gopal Prasad Bhatt as chairman of the Nepal Securities Board (SEBON).

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting on Friday, filling the vacant leadership position at the securities regulator.

A three-member recommendation committee headed by National Planning Commission Vice Chair Dr. Gunakar Bhatt had shortlisted candidates for the post. Finance Secretary Ghanshyam Upadhyaya and Bhuvan Kumar Dahal were members of the committee.

Originally from Kailali, Dr. Bhatt is well known as a capital market expert and stock market analyst. He earned a PhD in Management from Tribhuvan University and had previously applied for the same position.

A former Executive Director of the Nepal Rastra Bank, Bhatt held leadership roles in several major departments, including the Bank Supervision Department, Finance Company Supervision Department, Economic Research Department, Financial Management Department, Public Debt Management Department and Human Resource Management Department.

His doctoral research focused on the efficiency of Nepal’s securities market. He now assumes responsibility for leading the country’s securities regulator.

Bhatt is also involved in teaching investment management, security analysis, portfolio management, financial derivatives, mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructuring at various universities and colleges.

People’s News Monitoring Service