Gagan questions govt’s approach to asset probe

Kathmandu, June 20: Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa has questioned the government’s decision to form an Asset Investigation Commission without first establishing a legal framework.

Speaking at a Green Table Dialogue program in Sanepa on Friday, Thapa argued that although legal provisions for such a commission were included in the government’s governance reform agenda, the commission was formed without the necessary legal basis.

He warned that the commission’s independence, autonomy and working procedures could face scrutiny and controversy in the future.

Thapa said Nepal should create legal mechanisms that allow authorities to investigate assets earned in Nepal but hidden abroad.

He reiterated that all corruption and misconduct cases should be thoroughly investigated and those found guilty should be prosecuted.

Referring to the passport printing controversy, Thapa stressed that wrongdoers must be held accountable but that the government should strictly follow legal procedures.

He also said questions have been raised regarding the declared assets, tax compliance and sources of income of current ministers and the prime minister, and called on the concerned parties to provide clarification.

People’s News Monitoring Service