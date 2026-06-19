Prasai, Rana launching campaigning to restore monarchy

Kathmandu, June 19: A new political realignment has begun with the agenda of restoring the monarchy in Nepal. Dhawal Shumsher Rana, who left the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), and Durga Prasai, coordinator of the Nation, Nationality, Religion-Culture and Citizen Protection Grand Campaign, have started preparations for a movement aimed at reinstating the monarchy.

Having reached an agreement to form a new political party that would unite pro-monarchy and nationalist forces, Rana and Prasai are now actively working in their respective areas to build its organizational foundation. Prasai has been busy with political meetings and discussions in eastern Nepal and Kathmandu, while Rana, the former General Secretary of the RPP, is conducting consultations from Nepalgunj regarding the structure, leadership, and strategy of the proposed party.

Both leaders have stated that the party’s core ideological pillars will be the restoration of a constitutional monarchy, the establishment of Nepal as a Hindu state, and the unification of nationalist forces. They are also preparing to advance the concept of a Vedic Sanatan Hindu Kingdom that embraces Nepal’s diverse cultural traditions, including Kirat and Buddhist heritage, as a key political agenda.

They plan to launch this campaign from Madhesh Province. According to Prasai, a campaign focused on monarchy restoration and party building will begin in Saptari soon and continue through to Parsa. “We will visit all eight districts of Madhesh Province and seek endorsement from the people there. We will ask them what kind of party should be formed and how the movement should be conducted,” he said. “There are many cooperative and bank victims, as well as landless and marginalized people in Madhesh, and we will listen to all of them.”

According to him, the declaration for building a nationalist force that accommodates everyone, including the King, will be made from Madhesh.

People’s News Monitoring Service.