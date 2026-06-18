Why company owners resigning, selling shares?

By Our Reporter

A quiet but deeply consequential shift is unfolding in Nepal’s stock market. Promoters and senior directors in listed companies are resigning from their posts, waiting out the mandatory cooling period, and then selling shares. On the surface, it looks like routine career movement. In practice, it signals a structural loophole in securities regulation that is now shaping how capital flows, how companies are governed, and how investors assess risk.

At the centre of the issue is a rule meant to protect market integrity. Promoters and senior officials in listed companies cannot sell shares during their tenure and for one year after stepping down. Alongside a separate three year lock in for promoters, this framework was designed to ensure long term commitment to projects and prevent opportunistic exits after public listings. But market behaviour is now testing the limits of that intent.

Regulators at the Securities Board of Nepal acknowledge the pattern. Some directors are resigning strategically, not because of governance disputes or operational fatigue, but because exit timing becomes more profitable once restrictions expire. In some cases, insiders have even been accused of pushing for IPO approvals of weaker companies, with the plan of exiting later through structured share sales once conditions allow.

What makes this trend more alarming is its spread? It began in hydropower, a sector already known for project-based risk and long gestation periods. Now it has expanded into manufacturing, hospitality, tourism, trading, and investment firms. The behaviour is no longer sector specific. It is becoming a financial strategy.

This shift matters because it directly alters the logic of public listing. Investors typically buy shares based on three anchors: the business plan, expected project returns, and the presence of committed promoters who remain accountable for execution. When promoters step out early, that anchor weakens. The company does not just lose leadership stability, it loses the trust structure that supports valuation.

Former securities officials and market experts argue that the problem lies not only in enforcement, but in design. The current lock in system assumes that a short post exit restriction is enough to deter opportunistic behaviour. But in reality, it may simply be delaying exits rather than preventing them. Once the cooling period ends, promoters can still liquidate holdings, often at higher market valuations driven by retail investor demand.

This creates a subtle but serious distortion. Companies raise capital from the public, but key decision makers exit before long term performance cycles are complete. In theory, IPOs are meant to align public investors with long term promoters. In practice, alignment breaks when ownership becomes transactional rather than committed.

A broader governance concern is emerging alongside this trend. In several cases, promoter exits have reduced effective insider ownership to minimal levels. That creates dispersed shareholding structures where no single group has strong accountability. Annual general meetings become harder to organize due to quorum issues, and strategic decisions lose clarity because leadership continuity is diluted.

Hydropower companies illustrate this sharply. A regulatory study found that in a sample of listed firms, nearly half had promoters who sold shares shortly after lock in periods ended. The trend has grown alongside the expansion of hydropower listings in Nepal, now exceeding a hundred companies. Many of these firms operate with long project timelines, yet ownership stability is shifting far earlier than project completion cycles.

The implications for investors are significant. Retail investors often enter IPOs assuming that promoter presence signals stability and project execution discipline. When promoters exit, that assumption breaks. Share price movements may still reflect market optimism, but underlying governance quality weakens. This gap between perception and reality is where investor risk accumulates.

There is also a regulatory blind spot. IPO prospectuses often include repayment timelines and project execution commitments, implying that promoters will remain involved through critical phases. Early exits effectively disconnect those commitments from actual responsibility. That raises questions about whether disclosure frameworks are strong enough to reflect real ownership intent rather than just initial plans.

Experts argue that partial fixes may no longer be sufficient. Proposals include requiring promoters to hold minimum stakes for longer periods, potentially up to seven years, and allowing gradual share reductions tied to project milestones rather than fixed timelines. The logic is simple. If promoters benefit from public capital, they should also carry proportionate long-term accountability.

Without such changes, the market risks drifting into a pattern where listing becomes a capital raising exit strategy rather than a development milestone. That would undermine the credibility of Nepal’s capital market at a time when it is still building investor confidence and expanding participation.

The deeper concern is not just about individual cases of strategic resignation. It is about what the pattern signals. When regulatory gaps become predictable routes for profit, market behaviour adjusts quickly. What starts as isolated exploitation gradually turns into standard practice.

If left unaddressed, this trend could reshape investor psychology. Retail investors may become more cautious, IPO participation could slow, and valuations may begin to factor in promoter exit risk as a default assumption. That would increase the cost of capital for genuine long-term businesses while rewarding short term structuring tactics.

Nepal’s capital market is still in a formative stage. That makes regulatory credibility especially important. The current situation is a test of whether rules can evolve as fast as market behaviour. If they do not, the gap will not remain theoretical. It will show up in investor losses, weaker governance, and a slower, more cautious market expansion than what policymakers currently expect.