UAE’s envoy calls on Speaker Aryal

Kathmandu, June 18: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abdullah Zarwan Al Shamsi paid a courtesy call on Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal. During the meeting, various issues including Nepal-UAE bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation, trade, investment, tourism, labor, air services, technology and artificial intelligence were discussed, according to the Speaker's Secretariat.

Speaker Aryal mentioned that the UAE is an important partner country of Nepal in terms of Nepali labor, trade and investment. He also said that there is a need to further expand the economic and development partnership between the two countries. He requested to reconsider the system of mandatory police report from Nepali citizens in the UAE visa process and make it easier.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al Shamsi mentioned that Nepal-UAE relations are friendly, cordial and multifaceted. He said that the UAE government is positive to further strengthen trade, investment, tourism, energy, technology and people-to-people ties.

People’s News Monitoring Service.