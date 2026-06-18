Pakistan celebrates Nepal’s young achievers with 200+ scholarships

Kathmandu, June 18: The Embassy of Pakistan honored over 200 outstanding Nepali students at the 14th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarship Ceremony, held in Kathmandu. The event brought together students, teachers, parents, and prominent figures from Nepal’s education and media sectors.

Abrar H. Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan, presided over the ceremony as chief guest, personally presenting scholarships to the most deserving higher secondary school students from across the country – selected through their respective schools based on merit and need.

In a special tribute to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, a laptop was awarded to Ms. Prapti Lamsal, Tribhuvan University, Institute of Forestry, Pokhara Campus, recognised as the top performer among this year’s scholarship recipient.

Speaking at the ceremony, ambassador Hashmi reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to Nepal’s education sector. “This is not just a scholarship ceremony – it is a celebration of Nepal’s future,” he said. He encouraged the young recipients to build skills in STEM, Health, Bio Sciences, Innovation, Diplomacy, Financial Literacy, and Critical Thinking – fields he described as essential for the leaders of tomorrow.

Ambassador Hashmi highlighted that Pakistan’s educational support spans multiple levels: scholarships for primary and higher secondary students across Nepal, tertiary-level scholarships in Pakistan, and institutional support to Nepali schools in IT, sports, liberal arts, and STEM.

The Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarship Program launched in 2013 has grown into one of the most respected foreign scholarship initiatives in Nepal, having supported thousands of Nepali students in pursuing academic excellence.

People’s News Monitoring Service.