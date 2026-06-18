Chinese president holds talks with Myanmar counterpart

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing in Beijing on Tuesday. ■

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. Xi held talks with Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)