Cyber Bureau warns public against fake World Cup apps

Kathmandu, June 17: Nepal Police’s Cyber Bureau has issued a warning urging people to avoid downloading suspicious or unnecessary mobile applications that claim to offer free access to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to a statement from Bureau spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilip Kumar Giri, fraudulent campaigns have been circulating across social media and online platforms, luring users with promises of free World Cup streaming through Android apps. These apps often request extensive device permissions and are later used to gain unauthorized access to users’ mobile banking systems, leading to financial theft.

Authorities say such scams are becoming more frequent, especially during major global events, when users are more likely to click on attractive links or install unofficial software without verification.

The Cyber Bureau has also cautioned against downloading unknown file formats such as APK, EXE, BAT and EHL, noting that these files can carry malicious code capable of compromising personal data and financial information. Officials stressed that any banking app updates should only be carried out after confirmation from official notices issued by banks and financial institutions.

The bureau added that it is actively running awareness campaigns through its official Facebook page to educate users about cyber fraud risks and safe digital practices.

Officials have urged the public to rely only on verified sources for information related to the World Cup or any other major event. They also advised users to be skeptical of apps promoted through social media advertisements, forwarded messages, or unofficial websites.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over cybercrime in Nepal, where digital payment systems and mobile banking usage have expanded rapidly in recent years, making users more vulnerable to phishing attempts and malware-based attacks.

People’s News Monitoring Service