Bindra Hada Bhattarai appointed board member of Global IME Bank

Kathmandu, June 15: Bindra Hada Bhattarai has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Global IME Bank Limited.

A meeting of the bank’s Board of Directors held on Friday decided to appoint Bhattarai to the vacant position of Independent Woman Director.

The bank’s Chairman, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, formally welcomed the newly appointed director to the board during a special ceremony.

Bhattarai holds more than three and a half decades of experience in public administration, good governance, and development management.

A former government secretary, she has served in the Ministry of Irrigation, the Office of Nepal Trust, the National Planning Commission, the National Information Commission, the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare, and the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

She holds master’s degrees in Chemistry and Public Administration, as well as a bachelor’s degree in Law from Tribhuvan University. She also pursued higher studies in Public Policy (Trade and Finance) at the University of North Carolina in the United States and in Nonprofit Management at Duke University.

Currently, she serves as an executive member of South Asia Watch on Trade, Economics and Environment (SAWTEE) and as an independent director of Professional Holdings.

The bank has expressed confidence that her appointment will further strengthen its business strategy, corporate social responsibility initiatives, and sustainable development goals.

The welcome ceremony was attended by other board members, the Chief Executive Officer, and senior management officials of the bank.

People’s News Monitoring Service.