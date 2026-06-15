14 points of US–Iran Deal: From Ceasefire to $300 billion reconstruction plan

KATHMANDU, June 15: Iranian state media has claimed that a proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran contains 14 key provisions. However, neither country has officially confirmed the contents of the reported agreement.

According to Iran’s semi-official news agency, Mehr News Agency, the proposed deal includes a permanent ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. It also reportedly contains a US commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs.

The reported provisions further include lifting the US naval blockade within 30 days, withdrawing American troops from Iranian territory, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under terms consistent with Iran’s governing framework.

Mehr News Agency also reported that the agreement outlines a reconstruction plan worth at least $300 billion for Iran, funded by the United States and its allies. The deal is also said to include the removal of sanctions on Iran’s oil and energy sectors, while Iran would reaffirm its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons.

According to a report published by BBC, the 14 point framework also contains a US pledge not to expand its military presence in the region and not to impose new sanctions on Iran.

The report further states, citing Mehr News Agency, that half of Iran’s frozen assets would be released. It adds that final negotiations would not begin until sanctions on Iranian oil are suspended and the naval blockade is lifted.

Despite widespread reporting, the alleged terms remain unverified, as no official confirmation has yet been issued by either Washington or Tehran.

People’s News Monitoring Service