Modern convention centre planned at Bhrikutimandap

Kathmandu, June 15: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has prioritized several major initiatives in its policy and programme for fiscal year 2026/27, including improvements to public transportation in the Valley, management of landless settlers, land pooling projects, and resolution of the long running compensation dispute in Tinkune.

The metropolis has announced plans to establish and operate a modern convention centre at Bhrikutimandap.

It has also requested the federal government to hand over the management of the Dharahara area in Sundhara and the Kathmandu Plaza building for long term public use. The city said it would coordinate with the federal government to obtain these sites and implement related projects on a priority basis.

Under the new plan, Kathmandu Metropolitan City and the federal government will jointly bear the cost of settling compensation claims for land yet to be acquired within the Tinkune area of Koteshwor. The metropolis will cover one third of the compensation amount, while the federal government will pay the remaining two thirds.

Both sides will make an initial payment of at least half of their respective shares from savings in the current fiscal year, with the remaining amount to be allocated in the 2026/27 budget.

The metropolis has also pledged to work with the federal government to identify and introduce a suitable public transport system for the Kathmandu Valley.

As part of efforts to create a more vibrant and economically active city, night time public transport services operated through Sajha Yatayat will be gradually expanded. The policy also emphasizes cooperation to make public transport services more reliable, disciplined and commuter friendly.

People’s News Monitoring Service