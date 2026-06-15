Second Himalayan Rim Film Exhibition held in Pokhara

Kathmandu, June 15: The second Himalayan Rim Film Exhibition has concluded in Pokhara under the slogan, “Connected by Martial Arts, Illuminated by Cinematic Light.” Organized by the Himalayan Rim Film Exhibition, the event was first launched last year and has been continued this year as well.

The exhibition was held at Tribhuvan University premises in Kathmandu and Pokhara University premises in Pokhara. The program took place at Tribhuvan University on Wednesday and Thursday, and at Pokhara University on Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s exhibition featured several acclaimed Chinese Wuxia (martial arts) films, including Blades of the Guardians: Wind Rises in the Desert, Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants, I Am What I Am 2, and The Master. According to the organizers, these films showcased a fusion of Chinese martial arts culture, Eastern aesthetics, and modern filmmaking technology.

In addition to film screenings, the event included introductory sessions on the films, virtual interactions with filmmakers, cultural workshops, academic exchanges, and thematic marketplaces. Organizers said the program offered audiences a unique audiovisual experience by combining China’s advanced film technology with the artistic appeal of Wuxia cinema.

The exhibition is believed to have provided a shared platform for dialogue between Chinese and Nepali filmmakers and young audiences, while also creating opportunities for joint discussions on new possibilities for Eastern storytelling in the digital age. According to the organizers, such cross-border cultural exchanges are expected to further strengthen film and cultural cooperation among countries in the Himalayan region.

People’s News Monitoring Service.