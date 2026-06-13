SC annuls government appointment of Nepal Airlines board directors

Kathmandu, June 13: The Supreme Court has annulled the appointment of the Board of Directors of Nepal Airlines Corporation.

The government had appointed five members on Baisakh 31, but a writ petition was filed by Upendra Bahadur Karki, who had been recommended in the first position, arguing that the government had selectively chosen candidates instead of appointing them according to the order of merit recommended by the selection committee.

During a hearing on the petition yesterday, a joint bench of Supreme Court Justices Tek Prasad Dhungana and Shanti Singh Thapa ordered the appointments to be cancelled. The government had decided to appoint Dr. Dipak Prasad Bastola, Pravin Bhattarai, Maheshwar Bhakta Shrestha, Rupa Lamichhane, and Lilaraj Dhakal.

The Supreme Court has also issued a mandamus directing the government to make a fresh decision, with proper grounds and reasons, in accordance with the order of merit recommended by the selection committee and in a manner consistent with the values and principles of good governance.

People’s News Monitoring Service.