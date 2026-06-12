Journalists protest ‘discriminatory’ govt information, advertisement policy

Kathmandu, June 12: Journalists staged a protest in Kathmandu on Friday, accusing the government of adopting a discriminatory and arbitrary policy on the dissemination of public information and advertisements.

The demonstration was organized by the Kathmandu chapter of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ). Journalists gathered outside the Department of Roads building in Babar Mahal from 11 am and held a sit-in protest for nearly an hour.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans, protesters demanded that the government immediately revoke what they described as discriminatory decisions related to the distribution of official information and public advertisements. They also called for the protection of constitutionally guaranteed press freedoms, the formation of an all-party parliamentary task force to initiate constitutional amendments, and measures to ensure citizens’ uninterrupted access to information.

The protest is part of a wider movement launched by the FNJ against a government directive that channels government notices and advertisements primarily through state-owned media outlets. The federation argues that the policy undermines independent journalism, weakens private and community media, and threatens the livelihoods of working journalists.

The FNJ has been conducting phased protest programs for more than two months, saying the decision creates an information monopoly and contradicts constitutional guarantees of press freedom and the spirit of federalism. The organization has warned that continued implementation of the policy could push many private media houses, already struggling financially, into a deeper crisis.

In recent weeks, the federation has organized signature campaigns, submitted memorandums to state authorities, held sit ins across the country, and announced further pressure programs if the government fails to address its concerns. The issue has also drawn international attention, with the International Federation of Journalists urging Nepal’s government to withdraw the advertisement policy.

People’s News Monitoring Service