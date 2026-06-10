NEPSE lists shares worth Rs 136 billion in 10 months; bonus shares account for Rs 40 billion

KATHMANDU, June 10: Shares worth Rs 136.3 billion were listed on the Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE) during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, driven largely by bonus share issuances.

According to data released by the Nepal Rastra Bank, securities worth Rs 136.3 billion were listed on NEPSE by mid-May of fiscal year 2025/26.

The newly listed securities included ordinary shares (IPOs) worth Rs 45.54 billion, bonus shares worth Rs 40.33 billion, rights shares worth Rs 9.64 billion, mutual funds worth Rs 27.5 billion, debentures worth Rs 3.45 billion, follow on public offerings (FPOs) worth Rs 971.7 million, and other securities worth Rs 22.9 million.

During the review period, the Securities Board of Nepal approved public issuances worth Rs 41.53 billion. The approvals covered mutual funds worth Rs 27.23 billion, IPOs worth Rs 9.12 billion, rights shares worth Rs 4.94 billion, debentures worth Rs 200 million, and FPOs worth Rs 50 million.

As of mid-May, a total of 9.48 billion listed shares with a paid-up value of Rs 934.08 billion were registered on NEPSE.

The number of listed companies reached 294, up from 271 in the same period last year.

Among them, 133 were banks, financial institutions and insurance companies, 103 were hydropower companies, 28 belonged to the manufacturing and processing sector, nine were hotels, seven were investment companies, four were trading firms, and 10 fell under other categories.

Banks, financial institutions and insurance companies accounted for 50.7 percent of total market capitalization. Hydropower companies held a 17.5 percent share, followed by manufacturing and processing industries at 8.8 percent, other companies at 8.3 percent, investment firms at 6.9 percent, trading companies at 4.6 percent, and hotels at 3.3 percent.

People’s News Monitoring Service