Advancing high-level development of China-DPRK relations

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, holds talks with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), at the Kumsusan State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, the DPRK, June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Standing at a new historical starting point, the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two leaders, and the continued advancement of China-DPRK relations in step with the times, will bring greater benefits to the two countries and their peoples, and make positive contributions to regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity.

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday wrapped up his two-day state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). It was Xi’s first overseas trip this year and his first state visit to the DPRK in seven years. During the visit, Xi and General Secretary Kim Jong Un reached important consensus on strengthening the top-level design and strategic guidance of China-DPRK relations in the new era.

From the strategic perspective of the future and destiny of socialism, both leaders have agreed to seize the general trend of the times, respond to the shared aspirations of the two peoples, strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen strategic communication, expand practical cooperation, enhance people-to-people bonds, promote the high-level development of China-DPRK relations, jointly open up brighter prospects for the socialist cause of both countries, and contribute to the continuous progress of human society.

Friendship passed down from generation to generation, a shared future and mutual support have always been the defining features of China-DPRK relations. As stressed by Xi, no matter how the international situation changes, the Chinese party and government’s firm stance on highly valuing China-DPRK traditional friendship will not change, the firm support for General Secretary Kim in leading the DPRK’s socialist cause will not change, and the firm commitment to safeguarding the shared interests of the two countries and preserving a favorable strategic environment will not change.

This important declaration demonstrates that maintaining, consolidating and developing China-DPRK relations has always been an unwavering policy of the CPC and the Chinese government.

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. Xi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a state visit to the DPRK. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, and the China-DPRK relationship stands at a new historical starting point. During the meeting, Xi put forward four proposals on developing China-DPRK relations:

Firstly, the two sides should stay guided by the high-level exchanges and consolidate the foundation of political mutual trust; secondly, the two sides should stay committed to the goal of delivering benefits to the people and elevate the level of practical cooperation; thirdly, the two sides should uphold the inheritance of friendship as a driving force and strengthen the bonds between their peoples; fourthly, the two sides should uphold fairness and justice as a guiding principle to enrich the substance of strategic coordination.

At this new historical starting point, these four proposals inject new contemporary connotations and strong impetus into the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK, while providing both intellectual guidance and practical pathways for the high-level development of bilateral relations.

The strategic guidance by the top leaders of both nations is the greatest strength of China-DPRK relations. In recent years, the two leaders held multiple meetings, maintaining close strategic communication and jointly drawing up a blueprint for the development of China-DPRK relations. Both sides should carry forward the fine tradition and leading role of high-level exchanges, further expand and invigorate friendly exchanges at various levels and in various fields between the two parties, deepen exchanges of experience and mutual learning on party and state governance, and enhance exchanges in diplomacy, law enforcement, military affairs and others.

Practical cooperation is an important driving force behind the development of China-DPRK relations. In the face of new development opportunities, the two countries should strengthen the alignment of development strategies, expand practical cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, agriculture, construction, science and technology, as well as health care, and leverage the opportunity of the full reopening of border crossings and the resumption of civil aviation flights and international passenger trains to increase people-to-people exchanges and foster mutual interaction, so as to bring greater benefits to the two peoples.

The traditional friendship forged through a shared destiny constitutes the deep-rooted foundation of China-DPRK relations. The two sides should preserve and properly manage the memorial facilities dedicated to the Chinese People’s Volunteers martyrs in the DPRK, carry out distinctive programs on revolutionary traditions and youth education, and pass on the red legacy and traditional friendship between the two countries. They should enhance exchanges and cooperation in education, culture and the arts, tourism, sports, media, youth affairs, subnational engagement and sister-city relations, and ensure that the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK takes deeper root in the hearts of the two peoples.

High-level strategic coordination gives China-DPRK relations their contemporary significance. The two countries should strengthen strategic coordination, firmly safeguard their respective sovereignty, security and development interests, jointly uphold regional peace and development, and together follow the right path of peaceful development and win-win cooperation.

Standing at a new historical starting point, the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two leaders, and the continued advancement of China-DPRK relations in step with the times, will bring greater benefits to the two countries and their peoples, and make positive contributions to regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity.