Work starts on 180 MW Kaligandaki Gorge Project

MYAGDI, June 9: Construction work on the 180 MW Kaligandaki Gorge Hydropower Project has officially commenced in Myagdi.

Project promoter Kaligandaki Gorge Hydropower Pvt. Ltd. launched tunnel excavation on Monday by carrying out blasting works at Bhalebas in Annapurna Rural Municipality-4.

According to Project Director Raman Singh, the hydropower scheme is targeted for completion within four years. Tunnel excavation is being prepared from four separate points, including the planned dam site, Gadpar and the powerhouse area at Gharap.

Singh said the project will feature a 5.6-kilometre tunnel. Civil works contractor South Asian Infrastructure has already deployed teams and equipment at both the dam and powerhouse locations.

The dam is planned at Pahiro Thapla in Thasang Rural Municipality-4 of Mustang, while the powerhouse will be constructed at Gharap in Annapurna Rural Municipality-4 of Myagdi.

The run-of-river project will have a one-kilometre penstock and a gross head of 480 metres between the intake and powerhouse. Construction of offices, staff quarters and an explosives magazine for the developer, contractor and Nepal Army is nearing completion.

An eight-kilometre access road to the project area has already been built. Preparations are also ongoing to install a Bailey bridge at Gadpar to facilitate transportation and site access.

Power generated by the project will be evacuated through a one-kilometre, 220 kV transmission line connecting Gharap to Dana and then fed into the national grid.

Senior Manager Krishnadas Shrestha said the project’s estimated investment stands at around Rs 40 billion. Global IME Bank is leading the financing arrangement, with participation from Laxmi Sunrise Bank, Himalayan Bank and Prabhu Bank.

He said local residents from the affected areas will be allocated 10 percent of the project’s shares.

The project was inaugurated through a religious ceremony attended by local government representatives, community members, company officials, contractors and security personnel. Ward Chairperson Lok Bahadur Phagami described Kaligandaki Gorge as the biggest hydropower venture undertaken in Myagdi to date.

The Narchyang area already hosts several operating hydropower projects, including the 5 MW Ghalemdikhola, 42 MW Mristikhola, 38 MW Nilgiri-1, 71 MW Nilgiri-2 and 6 MW Relekhola projects.

Meanwhile, the 66.3 MW Middle Kaligandaki Hydropower Project is under construction on the Kaligandaki River, and groundwork is being completed to begin construction of the 9.14 MW Super Ghalemdi Hydropower Project.