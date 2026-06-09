ANFA President and General Secretary stopped at airport

Kathmandu, June 9: All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) President Pankaj Bikram Nembang and General Secretary Kiran Rai were stopped from leaving for Mexico to watch the FIFA World Cup.

Officials at the Immigration Office at Tribhuvan International Airport denied them permission to depart for Mexico and sent them back.

The two had arrived at the airport on Tuesday morning. Director of the Department of Immigration Tikaram Dhakal said that they were turned back because their passports had been placed on a watch list.

On the recommendation of the National Sports Council (NSC), the Department of Immigration had placed their passports on the watch list.

“They were trying to travel to Mexico,” Dhakal said. “We have offloaded them.”

People’s News Monitoring Service