UML challenges Waglé over threat to open files

KATHMANDU, June 15: The CPN UML has demanded an explanation from Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Waglé over what it described as a threat to expose files related to lawmakers who questioned him.

Raising the issue at the start of Sunday’s House of Representatives meeting, UML Deputy Parliamentary Party Leader Padma Aryal said the minister’s remarks were objectionable and required clarification.

During discussions on the budget, Waglé had suggested that he was aware of scandals involving leaders and lawmakers from older political parties and hinted that those matters could also be brought to light. His remarks were seen as being directed at opposition lawmakers who had questioned provisions in the budget.

On May 28, while responding to criticism, particularly over alleged changes to tax rates, Waglé had challenged opposition lawmakers, saying: “Do you think we are unaware of your scandals?”

Referring to those comments, Aryal asked whom the minister had been targeting and why he had resorted to what she called threats of opening files.

“What the Finance Minister said in his response was highly objectionable,” Aryal said. “Whom was he referring to? He has threatened to open files.”

She also urged the government to investigate past controversies, including the Tea Estate case, the Omni procurement case, the Wide Body aircraft procurement case and other allegations.

“Let those files be opened. This is my sincere request. Whatever the truth is, it should be brought before the public,” she said.

Aryal added that if investigations fail to substantiate the allegations, those making serious accusations should be prepared to face legal consequences.

People’s News Monitoring Service