PM mocks Pushkar over ambassador bid: ‘I want to be ambassador too’

Kathmandu, June 7: Prime Minister Balen Shah has taken a swipe at Secretary Krishna Hari Pushkar for allegedly bypassing official protocol and sending him a text message seeking an appointment as an ambassador.

In a social media post on Saturday, Shah wrote, “I also want to become an ambassador. If anyone has the PM’s number, please share it with me.”

The remark was widely seen as a criticism of senior bureaucrats who ignore institutional norms and pursue personal interests through improper channels.

The controversy began on Thursday when Krishna Hari Pushkar, secretary at the Vice President’s Office, reportedly sent a direct SMS to Prime Minister Shah expressing his desire to be appointed ambassador before his mandatory retirement on July 9.

In the message, Pushkar reportedly stated that he was approaching retirement and would be grateful if he could be appointed to an ambassadorial post. He also sought guidance on the application process.

After the message came to light, the Prime Minister’s Office viewed it as a breach of the chain of command. The PM’s secretariat subsequently instructed police to question Pushkar, and an arrest warrant was reportedly issued against him.

Following the incident, the government removed Pushkar from the Vice President’s Office and transferred him to the reserve pool under the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

Acting on Prime Minister Shah’s instruction, the government placed him in a non-operational position on Friday, effectively relieving him of official responsibilities.

People’s News Monitoring Service