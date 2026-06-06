Nearly 3,000 apply for ambassadorial positions

Kathmandu, June 6: Nearly 3,000 applications have been submitted after the government launched, for the first time, an open, competitive process to appoint ambassadors.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited applications from May 28 to June 5. According to the ministry, a large number of applications were received through online submissions, email and in-person applications.

Nepal currently maintains embassies in 34 countries. Of those, ambassadors to 17 countries are traditionally appointed through political nominations, while the remaining 17 posts are filled by career diplomats from the Foreign Ministry.

At present, 17 ambassadorial positions are vacant. The government specifically sought applications for 13 countries and also allowed candidates to express interest in other destinations.

The vacancies emerged after previous governments recalled and later dismissed several politically appointed ambassadors, leaving a significant number of diplomatic posts unfilled.

Foreign Ministry sources said the total number of applications appears high because some candidates submitted multiple applications, while others were nominated by third parties. The ministry will verify and screen all submissions before announcing the final number of valid applicants.

After completing the screening process, the ministry will forward a shortlist of qualified candidates to the Cabinet. Candidates recommended by the Cabinet will undergo parliamentary hearings before receiving formal appointments from the President.

Once appointed, ambassadors will be required to sign performance agreements with the Foreign Ministry before assuming office.

The recruitment process is being conducted under the Ambassador Appointment Directive 2018, as amended.

Under the guidelines, applicants must be Nepali citizens aged at least 35 and hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. They must not have been convicted of corruption or crimes involving moral turpitude and must not hold permanent or temporary residency status in a foreign country, including a Green Card or permanent residency permit.

Candidates are also required to have experience in foreign policy, international relations or diplomacy, along with strong English language proficiency.

Preference is given to applicants holding a master’s degree in international relations, political science, law, economics or public administration.

People’s News Monitoring Service