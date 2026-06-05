RSP Chair Lamichhane returns from India visit

Kathmandu, June 5: Chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rabi Lamichhane, has said that relations with India have now been “reset.”

Speaking upon his arrival at the Tribhuwan International Airport today from a five-day visit to India, Chairperson Lamichhane, who is also a Member of Parliament, said that after the people had given the RSP an overwhelming mandate, the party had sought to advance diplomatic relations in a new way as well.

People’s News Monitoring Service.