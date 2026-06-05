Rabi’s surprise meeting with top US envoy draws attention

Kathmandu, June 5: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane met Sergio Gor, the United States’ special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs and ambassador to India, during his visit to New Delhi on Thursday.

The interaction came as part of Lamichhane’s ongoing five-day trip to India, undertaken at the invitation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The meeting had not been listed in the schedule of engagements made public before the visit.

Gor and the RSP leadership have been in contact before. During a visit to Nepal in April, the US diplomat held discussions with Lamichhane and other senior party figures as part of his political outreach efforts. He had also sought a meeting with Prime Minister Balendra Shah at the time, but the request was declined under the prime minister’s diplomatic engagement policy.

Earlier on Thursday, Lamichhane met several top Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

His India visit has attracted significant interest in both political and diplomatic circles.

Lamichhane is expected to return to Kathmandu on Friday.