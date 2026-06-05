Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal in New Delhi

Kathmandu, June 5: Foreign Minister Sekhar Khanal has reached New Delhi today for an official visit to India scheduled from June 5 to June 7.

Upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was welcomed by Nepal’s Charge d’Affairs to India, Dr. Surendra Thapa, and Additional Secretary of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Munu Mahawar. Minister Khanal had departed for India earlier this afternoon.

According to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Khanal will hold official talks with his Indian counterpart, Dr. Jaishankar, during the visit. The discussions will focus on bilateral trade, investment, connectivity, energy cooperation, and people-to-people relations.

People’s News Monitoring Service.