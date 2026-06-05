Study leave abuse: 44 TU professors return Rs 110 million

Kathmandu, June 5: Forty-four professors who took study leave from Tribhuvan University and failed to return to work have repaid Rs 110 million after the university launched an investigation into widespread abuse of the system.

The probe began after reports revealed that professors who remained abroad or left university service after completing their studies had caused losses exceeding Rs 2 billion. An investigation committee led by Dr. Jeevan Kafle found that 398 professors had misused study leave provisions.

Following a public notice requiring those involved to return the money, 44 professors repaid Rs 110 million. According to Kafle, another 61 professors have applied to settle their dues.

Tribhuvan University has also set up a help desk to collect repayments and contact professors who are still liable. “We request those who have not yet repaid to come forward,” Kafle said.

The repayments include current lawmakers who failed to complete the mandatory service period after receiving paid study leave. Among them are Rastriya Swatantra Party lawmaker Anand Chand and Nepali Congress National Assembly member Jagat Timilsina.

Chand, formerly an associate professor at Patan Multiple Campus, repaid Rs 44.56 million, while Timilsina, previously associated with the Central Department of Management, returned Rs 33.5 million.

Under university regulations, teachers who take three to five years of study leave must return and serve the university for at least an equivalent period. Faculty members also sign agreements requiring them to repay salaries, benefits, and 10 percent interest if they fail to return. The investigation found that many resigned without fulfilling these obligations.

Tribhuvan University offers paid study leave to develop qualified academic staff. However, officials say the system has been widely abused, causing financial losses, staff shortages, and damage to the institution’s credibility.

The university plans to issue another public notice and may pursue further action against those who have not repaid.

Education Minister Sasmit Pokharel said the recovery drive is an important step toward improving accountability and discipline in higher education. He noted that misuse of publicly funded study leave has caused financial, academic, and ethical harm to the university.

People’s News Monitoring Service