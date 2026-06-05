Rana, Prasai join hands to restore Hindu kingdom

Kathmandu, June 5: Outgoing General Secretary of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Dhawal Shamsher Rana, and pro-Hindu kingdom campaigner Durga Prasai have joined hands with the objective of restoring the Hindu Kingdom in Nepal. The two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on unity at a program held today.

Following the signing of the agreement, Prasai announced the dissolution of his organization, the “Nagarik Bachau Maha Abhiyan” (Citizens’ Rescue Grand Campaign).

The leaders stated that a new political party would be announced immediately after the conclusion of the Malamas period (The Malamas period will end on June 17).

Speaking at the event, Rana said, “We will finalize the party’s name and flag in consultation with experts. The new party will be announced after Malamas.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.