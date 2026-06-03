Rumblings in Kathmandu and Delhi raise concerns: Dr Bhattarai

Kathmandu, June 3: Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai has said that the “rumbling sounds” currently being heard in both Kathmandu and New Delhi are not especially welcome. His remarks were widely seen as a reference to the India visit of RSP Chairman Rabi Lamichhane.

In a social media post, Bhattarai said an article written by Lamichhane and published in The Hindustan Times had generated considerable discussion in both Nepal and India.

Bhattarai said he generally agreed with the article. According to him, both countries usually respond positively when discussions focus on development partnerships and the deep civilizational and cultural ties often described as the “roti beti” relationship.

Recalling his own tenure, he noted that when he signed the BIPPA agreement despite opposition from some members of his party, people on both sides were optimistic that it would open the door to greater development cooperation. However, he argued that this is only the visible side of the story.

Bhattarai said a deeper and more sensitive issue continues to trouble Nepal India relations. While leaders on both sides rarely discuss it openly, it remains a constant source of concern. He identified the core issues as strategic security and national sovereignty.

According to him, many Indians continue to hold a security mindset rooted in the colonial era, believing that the Himalayan region falls within India’s security sphere. He argued that border disputes are one manifestation of this thinking.

On the Nepali side, he said concerns about national sovereignty remain deeply embedded, including persistent fears of “Sikkimization,” a reference to the takeover of Sikkim into India in 1975.

Bhattarai argued that these competing concerns have trapped Nepal India relations in a cycle resembling the Greek myth of Sisyphus, where the same challenges repeatedly reappear without resolution.

He recalled proposing the concept of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) after observing the thinking of policymakers and the public in both countries. He lamented that the EPG report remains effectively stalled and unimplemented.

Concluding his remarks, Bhattarai expressed hope that Lamichhane’s current visit to New Delhi would help break this cycle and contribute to a more constructive future for Nepal India relations.

People’s News Monitoring Service