Border dispute should be resolved through bilateral mechanism: India

Kathmandu, June 2: India’s Ministry of External Affairs has clarified that issues related to the Nepal–India border will be resolved through the established bilateral mechanisms between the two countries.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in New Delhi, ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that approximately 98 percent of the border demarcation work has already been completed, and that the remaining technical and disputed issues would also be settled through the existing bilateral mechanisms.

According to him, changes in the course of the Gandak River have created technical complexities in border demarcation in some areas. He also noted that both sides are jointly conducting studies and mapping exercises regarding movement-related issues and instances of encroachment in the no-man’s-land zone in certain areas where border demarcation had already been completed.

Responding to a question about recent statements made by Nepal’s Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spokesperson Jaiswal stressed that border issues are strictly a bilateral matter between Nepal and India and that there is no role for any third party in the process.

He further stated that Nepal–India relations are deeply rooted in history, politics, and people-to-people ties, adding that the ongoing high-level visits and meetings are helping to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service.