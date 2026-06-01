RSP Chair Lamichhane leaving for Delhi today

Kathmandu, June 1: Chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rabi Lamichhane, is leaving for India today on a five-day visit.

According to RSP spokesperson Manish Jha, Lamichhane is visiting India at the invitation of Nitin Navin, chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jha said that Lamichhane will be accompanied by his wife Nikita, House of Representatives members Bipin Acharya and Deepak Bohara, as well as Pradeep Acharya.

According to the itinerary, Lamichhane will return to Nepal on Friday after completing the five-day visit.

People’s News Monitoring Service.