Has Nepal encroached Indian territories?

Kathmandu, June 1: Prime Minister Balen Shah has come under intense criticism after telling Parliament that he had learned, after becoming prime minister, that “India has not only encroached on Nepal’s land, but Nepal has also encroached on India’s land in many places.”

The statement was made while responding to a question from lawmaker Aaren Rai regarding the disputed areas of Kalapani and Lipulekh.

Why the Remarks Triggered Controversy

Border experts, former foreign ministers, opposition parties, and civil society figures argued that the prime minister made the claim without presenting any evidence.

They contend that no official Nepal–India boundary commission or government body has ever concluded that Nepal has occupied Indian territory.

Several experts demanded that the prime minister clarify the basis of his statement, apologize publicly, and have the remarks removed from the parliamentary record.

What Border Experts Say

According to border expert Bishnu Prasad Upreti, the main unresolved Nepal–India border disputes concern: Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Susta.

The disputes stem primarily from differing interpretations of the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli and the origin of the Mahakali (Kali) River.

Criticism from Political Leaders

Former foreign ministers including Pradeep Gyawali and Narayan Kaji Shrestha strongly objected to the remarks, describing them as irresponsible and harmful to national interests.

Opposition parties, including the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and Rastriya Prajatantra Party, demanded clarification, while some leaders even called for the prime minister’s resignation.

Debate Over Britain’s Role

The prime minister also said Nepal had discussed the issue with the British government because the dispute dates back to the British India era. Several diplomats and experts, including former ambassador Nilamber Acharya, argued that involving Britain is unnecessary because the dispute should be resolved through bilateral dialogue between Nepal and India based on historical documents and existing treaties.

Foreign Ministry’s Clarification

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later clarified that the prime minister’s remarks referred to: “Cross-border occupation” and encroachment of the no-man’s-land areas, rather than official state occupation of territory.

According to the ministry, technical studies have found some areas where land currently used by Nepali citizens may fall on the Indian side of the border and vice versa. The ministry stressed that all outstanding border issues should be resolved through diplomatic negotiations and technical cooperation between Nepal and India.

Key Takeaway

The controversy centers on whether Prime Minister Shah’s statement implied that Nepal officially occupies Indian territories. Critics say such a claim contradicts Nepal’s long-standing position on border disputes, while the Foreign Ministry argues that he was referring to localized cross-border land use and occupation issues rather than a formal territorial claim.

People’s News Monitoring Service.