Finally RPP splits again

Kathmandu, May 31: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) general secretary and prominent leader of the party, Dhawal Shamsher Rana, has announced his departure from the party. In a statement issued on Sunday, he informed that he had resigned from the RPP and hinted at the beginning of a new political journey aimed at building a credible nationalist force in the country.

Rana stated that he would determine his future political course based on the suggestions, goodwill, and sentiments expressed by Nepalis both at home and abroad. According to him, there is a need for a new movement that stands firmly for national interest, prosperity, and stability, and he intends to take a leading role in that effort.

He also called upon patriotic citizens, those aspiring for development and prosperity, and especially the younger generation to join the forthcoming campaign.

In the statement, Rana noted that over the past four years he had tried to steer the RPP in line with public expectations. However, he remarked that the party had failed to move in the desired direction due to ideological ambiguity and internal contradictions. He argued that these shortcomings had brought the party to a point where it risked losing public acceptance.

Rana’s decision has sparked discussions in Nepal’s political circles about the possibility of the emergence of a new nationalist political force.

Rana supporters have claimed that above 100 leaders are quitting the RPP along with Rana.

People’s News Monitoring Service.