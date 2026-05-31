‘Responsible journalism crucial for govt accountability, public awareness’

KATHMANDU, May 31: Speakers at an interaction program in Kathmandu on Sunday stressed that responsible, fact-based and accountable journalism is essential for strengthening democracy, ensuring good governance and keeping citizens informed.

Speaking at the program titled “Citizens’ Expectations: Responsible Journalism,” organized by Editors’ Society Nepal (ESON), participants highlighted the media’s crucial role in promoting transparency, accountability and social transformation.

Chief guest and spokesperson of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Nabin Manandhar, said the media plays a vital role in effectively communicating government policies, programs and public services to citizens. He described the media as a powerful tool for holding governments accountable and raising public awareness, adding that the metropolis is committed to supporting media outlets that disseminate factual and reliable news.

Representatives from civil society and professional organizations also emphasized the need to protect press freedom and freedom of expression while maintaining professional ethics, accuracy and balanced reporting. They expressed concern that the rapid spread of information through social media often deprives citizens of verified and factual news. Speakers warned that misinformation and inaccurate reporting have contributed to negative incidents in recent years and called for greater caution in news dissemination.

Nepal Journalists’ Federation Kathmandu Chapter President Shobha Aryal said quality journalism depends on the sustainability of media organizations. She argued that recent government policies regarding public advertisement distribution have weakened many media houses. Aryal also stressed the importance of practical training for working journalists to improve the quality and credibility of news reporting.

Editors’ Society Nepal General Secretary Shyamkaji Dotel identified technological change and shifting media consumption patterns as major challenges facing the journalism sector. He urged journalists to adapt to new technologies and enhance their professional skills while addressing unprofessional practices that undermine the credibility of the media.

Senior journalist and trainer Toya Gautam presented a paper on the impact of digital media, social networks and the growing dominance of online journalism. He noted that as information spreads faster in the digital age, fact-checking, source verification and content quality have become increasingly important.

Editors’ Society Nepal President Puru Risal said journalism is inherently a responsible and sensitive profession, stressing that its credibility can only be preserved through factual, balanced and accountable reporting.

The program, supported by Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward No. 17, was the second in a series of interactions on responsible journalism organized by Editors’ Society Nepal. The organizer, ESON, said it plans to expand the initiative to all districts of Bagmati Province.

People’s News Monitoring Service