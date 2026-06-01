PM’s remarks damage Nepal’s international image: Sampang

Kathmandu, June 1: The Labour Culture Party, led by Hark Sampang, has strongly condemned remarks made by Prime Minister Balen Shah in Parliament, describing them as motivated by “anti-national intent.”

In a press statement, the party said it viewed as significant the fact that Parliament was convened on May 31 without a pre-announced schedule and that the very next day the chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party left for India. The party alleged that the prime minister, who rarely attends or speaks in Parliament, appeared in the House specifically to make comments aimed at appeasing India before the visit.

The statement expressed strong anger over the prime minister’s claim in Parliament that “Nepal may also have encroached on Indian territory in many places.”

According to the statement issued by Sampang, such an irresponsible remark appears to be part of an effort to downplay Nepal’s longstanding border disputes with India. The party argued that the comment could weaken public demands for the return of Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura and pave the way for Nepal to relinquish claims over disputed territories.

The party said that when a person occupying the country’s highest executive office makes statements contrary to national interests, it creates serious confusion internationally regarding Nepal’s position and territorial claims.

The statement also accused the government of weakening the role of the Nepal Army and misusing it. It alleged that the army has been limited to ceremonial duties and actions against impoverished settlements rather than being deployed to safeguard the country’s borders. It described the government’s claim that Nepal had encroached on Indian territory as shameful.

The Labour Culture Party said the incident demonstrates that the prime minister and the current government are not sufficiently committed to protecting Nepal’s borders and territorial integrity. The party expressed strong objections and condemnation on behalf of itself and the Nepali public.

Khanal calls PM’s remarks ‘anti-national‘

Kathmandu: Former Prime Minister and senior Nepal Communist Party leader Jhalanath Khanal has also strongly objected to Prime Minister Balen Shah’s statement in the House of Representatives.

Responding through social media, Khanal claimed that the prime minister had stated that Nepal had also encroached upon Indian territory. He described the remark as “serious, regrettable, incorrect and anti-national.”

Khanal noted that Nepalis have long struggled against foreign encroachment and argued that statements that normalize or trivialize territorial disputes undermine national sentiment.

He also questioned what facts, evidence and documents the prime minister relied upon when making such a claim. According to Khanal, the statement has hurt the patriotic sentiments of millions of Nepalis both inside the country and abroad.

“Such a person does not deserve to sit in the prime minister’s chair,” Khanal said.

The former prime minister called on patriotic citizens and political forces to continue opposing and condemning the remarks until the prime minister publicly apologizes. He also urged the Speaker of Parliament to remove the statement from the official parliamentary record.

Khanal ultimately described the prime minister’s comments as a “traitorous statement against the nation.”

People’s News Monitoring Service