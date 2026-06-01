Indians flock to Pokhara: Impact of Modi’s call to cut dollar spending?

Pokhara, June 1: A recent appeal by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging citizens to reduce foreign currency spending appears to be benefiting Nepal’s tourism sector, with Pokhara witnessing a sharp rise in Indian visitors in recent weeks.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad on May 10, Modi called on Indians to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, reduce gold purchases, cut fuel consumption and work from home where possible to help conserve foreign exchange reserves. The appeal came amid rising global oil prices linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

While some Indians have reportedly postponed overseas trips, others are opting for destinations such as Nepal, where travel does not require US dollars and Indian currency is widely accepted.

Tourism entrepreneurs in Pokhara say Indian tourist arrivals have surged significantly over the past two weeks. Vehicles bearing Indian number plates are now a common sight around the Lakeside area, sometimes contributing to traffic congestion on the city’s narrow roads. Business owners report that Indian visitors often outnumber Nepalis along the lakeshore and major tourist hubs.

The trend has been fueled not only by Modi’s appeal but also by an intense heatwave across northern India, where temperatures in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have exceeded 45 degrees Celsius. Pokhara’s cooler climate has made it an attractive escape.

According to Jitu Gurung, operator of Barpipal Resort, hotels have been packed for the past two weeks. His 45-room property remains fully booked for at least another week.

Hotel Crystal Palace operator Netra Prasad Poudel said around 60 percent of his guests are currently Indian, with the remainder mainly Nepali and Bangladeshi visitors. He estimated that tourist-standard hotels in Pokhara are operating at more than 90 percent occupancy.

Tourism operators attribute the increase to multiple factors, including the Middle East conflict, extreme summer temperatures across South Asia, easier road access to Nepal, and the convenience of cross-border travel. Indian tourists can use Indian rupees, make QR payments, enter Nepal without a visa and drive their own vehicles into the country.

Most Indian visitors entering Pokhara travel through the Birgunj and Sunauli border points.

The influx has provided a welcome boost to the tourism industry during the traditional off-season following the end of the trekking season. Hoteliers also credit years of promotional campaigns in Indian cities, including the “Chaliye Pokhara” initiative, for helping attract visitors.

According to the Hotel Association Pokhara, the city has around 1,200 tourist-standard hotels with approximately 40,000 beds and tourism-related investments estimated at nearly Rs 600 billion.

Indian visitor Rajesh Bhora Mihir from Uttar Pradesh said Nepal remains an easy and affordable destination. “We don’t need dollars, Indian rupees and QR payments work here, and we can drive our own vehicles,” he said. “When Prime Minister Modi spoke about saving dollars, I understood it as discouraging unnecessary foreign travel. Nepal is different because no dollar exchange is required.”

People’s News Monitoring Service