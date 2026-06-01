Rogers highlights innovation, tourism cooperation at Kathmandu summit

Kathmandu, June 1: Visiting U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah B. Rogers addressed the Ascent Summit 2026 in Kathmandu on May 31, emphasizing opportunities to deepen economic cooperation, innovation, and tourism partnerships between Nepal and the United States.

Speaking at the summit, Rogers highlighted the long-standing ties between the two countries and said adventure tourism, entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and people-to-people exchanges are creating new avenues for bilateral collaboration and business growth.

The event brought together lawmakers, mountaineers, expedition organizers, tourism entrepreneurs, rescue professionals, outdoor industry representatives, journalists, and international experts to discuss the future of Himalayan tourism and mountain exploration. Among the participants were lawmaker Sumnima Udas and veteran climber Conrad Anker.

Rogers stressed the need for stronger leadership, improved safety standards, technological advancement, and international cooperation to enhance expedition safety and support sustainable growth in Nepal’s tourism sector.

Jointly organized by the U.S. Embassy in Nepal, the Nepal Tourism Board and Seven Summit Treks, the summit attracted more than 1,400 participants linked to Everest and the mountaineering industry. Discussions focused on combining Nepal’s mountaineering expertise with innovation to improve safety and strengthen the country’s adventure tourism economy.

During her Nepal visit, Rogers is also scheduled to hold meetings with senior government officials, members of the American Chamber of Commerce, and alumni of U.S.-supported educational and exchange programs.

According to the U.S. Embassy, the visit reflects Washington’s continued commitment to expanding economic engagement, innovation partnerships and people-to-people relations with Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service