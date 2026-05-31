Row erupts after PM says Nepal may have encroached on India

Kathmandu, May 31: The main opposition party, the Nepali Congress, has strongly objected to Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s statement in the House of Representatives that he had received information suggesting that Nepal may also have encroached on Indian territory.

While responding to questions raised by lawmakers during Sunday’s House session, Prime Minister Shah, speaking on the Nepal–India border dispute, said he had learned that Nepal might have encroached on Indian territory.

Following the public release of the statement, the Nepali Congress protested in Parliament, describing the issue as serious, sensitive, and potentially carrying diplomatic implications.

Nepali Congress whip Basana Thapa accused the Prime Minister of raising an extremely sensitive issue concerning the border between the two countries without presenting any facts or evidence.

She said the Prime Minister’s remarks had raised questions concerning national interests and sovereignty and demanded clarification regarding the basis of his claim.

Addressing the House of Representatives, Thapa said, “The Prime Minister stated that Nepal has encroached on Indian territory. Where exactly has this happened? We also deserve to know. If such facts exist, the evidence should be made public. Otherwise, how could the Prime Minister raise such a serious and objectionable issue concerning the border between the two countries in Parliament?”

She further demanded that the statement be removed from the parliamentary record if it cannot be substantiated.

The Nepali Congress warned that such remarks from the Prime Minister could create confusion and provoke unnecessary controversy over a highly sensitive matter such as Nepal–India relations.

The party has formally urged the Prime Minister to make public the basis and evidence supporting his statement.

Following Prime Minister Shah’s remarks, border-related issues have once again become a focal point of debate in Parliament.

People’s News Monitoring Service