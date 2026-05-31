PM Balen leaves Parliament after answering queries, draws opposition criticism

Kathmandu, May 31: Prime Minister Balen Shah left the House of Representatives shortly after responding to lawmakers’ questions, prompting objections from opposition parties.

During the question-and-answer session, the Prime Minister outlined the government’s position on a range of issues, including land disputes, the management of landless settlers, the cooperative crisis, voting rights for Nepalis living abroad, the report of the National Human Rights Commission, and monkey management.

Addressing concerns about settlements in the Kathmandu Valley, Shah said residents living in high-risk areas had been relocated to safer locations. He stressed that the objective was not to evict people but to protect their lives. He also said the government was working through relevant agencies to address the needs of landless citizens across the country.

On the issue of the Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura region, the PM Shah said the government was continuing diplomatic efforts and remained engaged in dialogue with India.

He further stated that work was underway to establish a dedicated fund to address the problems faced by cooperative victims and urged people not to spread misinformation regarding the initiative.

Regarding voting rights for Nepalis abroad, Shah said the government was serious about ensuring their participation in elections. Discussions are ongoing on allowing voting through mobile technology or via Nepali embassies, and a decision is expected soon, he added.

However, immediately after completing his responses, the prime minister left the chamber. Opposition lawmakers criticized the move, arguing that he should have remained in the House to listen to further discussions and concerns raised by members.

His departure triggered protests and commotion in the chamber, with opposition MPs expressing dissatisfaction and questioning the Prime Minister’s conduct and commitment to parliamentary accountability.

People’s News Monitoring Service