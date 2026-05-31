Nepali man dies aboard flight returning from US

Kathmandu, May 31: A 73-year-old man returning from the United States died aboard a flight before it landed in Kathmandu.

According to authorities, Shyam Marhattha was found unconscious and pronounced dead on a Turkish Airlines flight that arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport at 6:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Airport officials said Marhattha, a resident of Barpak Sulikot Rural Municipality-2 in Gorkha District, had been traveling with his family on Turkish Airlines flight TK-726.

Senior Superintendent of Police Basant Rajoure said the body has been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“Police are carrying out the necessary legal procedures,” Rajoure said.

People’s News Monitoring Service