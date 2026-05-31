High altitude sickness kills 13 tourists in Mustang

Mustang, May 31: High-altitude illness has claimed the lives of 13 visitors in Mustang so far this year, including nine foreign nationals, highlighting ongoing health risks in one of Nepal’s most visited pilgrimage destinations.

The fatalities were reported among travelers heading to the Muktinath region, where the thin mountain air and rapid ascent continue to pose serious challenges for pilgrims and tourists alike. Police records show that those affected fell ill in areas around Waragung Muktinath and Gharapjhong before being taken to the provincial hospital in Jomsom, where they later died during treatment.

Among the deceased were three Nepali citizens, while the remainder were foreign visitors, according to Police Inspector Santosh Basyal. He said the danger increases significantly above 3,000 meters, where reduced oxygen levels can trigger severe complications, particularly among travelers who have not had sufficient time to acclimatize.

Altitude-related illnesses remain a recurring concern across Nepal’s high Himalayan districts, including Mustang, Manang and the Annapurna region, where numerous deaths have been recorded over the years.

To address the issue, government agencies and local stakeholders have stepped up awareness efforts. The Provincial Public Health Office, the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) and security authorities have placed informational signboards along major trekking and pilgrimage corridors to educate visitors about the risks.

Hotels in the Muktinath area have also been supplied with portable oxygen cylinders and basic emergency medicines to provide immediate assistance to guests experiencing symptoms.

However, officials say many travelers still arrive without adequate knowledge of altitude sickness, blaming insufficient guidance from some travel operators and accommodation providers for the continued occurrence of preventable cases.

People’s News Monitoring Service