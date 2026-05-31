US Under Secretary Rogers in town

Kathmandu, May 31: Sarah B. Rogers, the U.S. Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, arrived in Kathmandu from New Delhi on Saturday night.

She is the most senior American diplomat to visit Nepal since the formation of the government led by Balen Shah of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

Since the Shah-led government took office, several high-ranking U.S. officials have visited Nepal. Earlier, Sameer Lal Kapur and Sergio Gor, special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump for South and Central Asia, visited the country.

During her trip, Rogers is visiting Nepal as well as India, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. This marks her first visit to Central Asia since assuming office as Under Secretary.

Rogers is expected to participate in a special event organized to mark the successful ascent of Mike Harker, the Public Affairs Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu, who summited Mount Everest on May 20.

On the occasion, the United States Embassy in Nepal has organized a special ceremony on Sunday titled “The Ascent Summit,” where Rogers will attend as the chief guest.

The detailed schedule of her Nepal visit has not been made public. However, she is expected to meet political leaders, government ministers, and diplomats during her stay.

During his earlier visit, Kapur held meetings with Rabi Lamichhane, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, and Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle. Likewise, Sergio Gor met with Foreign Minister Khanal and Finance Minister Wagle.

Neither Kapur nor Gor met Prime Minister Shah during their visits. It has not been disclosed whether Rogers will meet Prime Minister Shah during her stay in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.