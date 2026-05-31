Gold price surges by Rs 20,500 per tola in single day

Kathmandu, May 31: Gold prices in the Nepali market rose sharply on Sunday (May 31), recording a jump of Rs 20,500 per tola, according to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association.

The price of fine gold (hallmark gold) has been fixed at Rs 311,100 per tola. On Friday (May 29), the same gold was traded at Rs 290,600 per tola.

Silver prices also increased, rising by Rs 305 per tola. According to the federation, silver is currently being traded at Rs 5,345 per tola, up from Rs 5,040 per tola on Friday.

People’s News Monitoring Service