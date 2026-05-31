Infrastructure Development Company to issue IPO

Kathmandu, May 31: All Nepal Infrastructure Development Company Limited has convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will consider a proposal to issue an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The AGM is scheduled to be held on Asar 8 at the company’s central office in Tripureshwor, Kathmandu.

The meeting will discuss and decide on the proposal to launch the company’s IPO. The agenda also includes amendments to the company’s Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association as required. In addition, shareholders will consider a proposal authorizing the Board of Directors to make any necessary additions, revisions, or modifications to the proposed amendments in accordance with directives received from regulatory authorities.

The AGM is expected to formally approve these proposals and grant the board the authority needed to complete the IPO-related regulatory process.

People’s News Monitoring Service.