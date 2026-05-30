UML’s Pokharel slams budget for prioritizing dependency

KATHMANDU, May 30: The main opposition, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), has launched a sharp attack on the budget unveiled by the government headed by Prime Minister Balen Shah, accusing it of prioritizing rhetoric over substance.

UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel said the budget speech was filled with ambitious pledges of development and prosperity, but the actual allocations failed to reflect those commitments. According to him, the government’s spending priorities paint a different picture from the promises made in Parliament.

Pokharel argued that key development and infrastructure projects have been pushed down the priority list, while recurrent expenditure continues to expand despite repeated claims of fiscal restraint. He also questioned the government’s decision to trim budgets for youth and sports, industry, agriculture, and forestry, saying the cuts undermine sectors that are crucial for employment generation, production growth, and long-term economic self-reliance.

The UML leader further contended that the budget signals a continued dependence on remittance inflows rather than a strategy focused on strengthening domestic industries and boosting local production. In his view, the government has failed to put sufficient emphasis on creating opportunities within the country for young people and workers.

Pokharel also expressed concern over public security, arguing that the budget does not adequately respond to the sense of insecurity created by the destructive incidents that occurred in September. He criticized the reduction in funding for the Home Ministry, saying a stable investment climate and sustainable job creation are impossible without strong law enforcement and public safety measures.

He maintained that while the budget is rich in slogans and aspirations, it falls short in addressing the structural challenges facing the economy and in laying out a credible path toward growth, employment, and self-sufficiency.