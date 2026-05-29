RPP enters 36th year of establishment

Kathmandu, May 29: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP)organized a special event at its central office in Chabahil, Kathmandu, to mark its entry into its 36th year.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, the party held a flag-hoisting ceremony and exchanged greetings and good wishes among leaders and cadres. The event saw strong participation from party leaders, members and supporters.

Participants also discussed the party’s future direction and organizational strengthening while sharing greetings and celebrations.

— People’s News Monitoring Service