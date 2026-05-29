NC demands action against individuals named in NHRC report

Kathmandu, May 29: The Nepali Congress (NC) has concluded that the investigation report made public by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the protests of Bhadra 23–24 was inadequate.

The party stated that the report of the Gauri Bahadur Karki Commission, formed by the previous government to investigate the Gen Z movement and uncover the truth, was incomplete, insufficient, and unclear, and has similarly described the Human Rights Commission’s report as inadequate.

The Congress suspects that there was a deliberate motive behind not publishing the Karki Commission report before the general elections. The party has demanded that the government publicly present its official position by accepting accountability regarding the commission’s recommendations.

Issuing a statement, NC spokesperson Devraj Chalise demanded that legal proceedings be initiated against the lawmakers, individuals, or institutions identified by the commission for excessive use of force by the state and all violent incidents that occurred on Bhadra 23 and 24.

Chalise also urged the government not to show biased treatment under the law toward anyone involved in violent activities, regardless of who they are or what position they hold. He further called for ensuring that investigations and actions remain free from government influence and political pressure.

The Congress also drew the government’s attention to providing justice, proper relief, and rehabilitation arrangements for the families of citizens who lost their lives or were injured due to excessive use of force.

According to the party, the state should take responsibility for damages caused to the private sector by ensuring insurance compensation where available, or appropriate state compensation where insurance is absent. The Congress also stated that security agencies should undergo necessary review and reforms to make them more modern, effective, and human-rights-friendly.

— People’s News Monitoring Service